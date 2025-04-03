Conagra Brands Gears Up For Q3 Print; Here Are The Recent Forecast Changes From Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts

Conagra Brands, Inc. CAG will release its third-quarter earnings results before the opening bell on Thursday, April 3.

Analysts expect the Chicago-based company to report quarterly earnings at 53 cents per share, down from 69 cents per share in the year-ago period. According to data from Benzinga Pro, Conagra projects quarterly revenue at $2.9 billion, compared to $3.03 billion a year earlier.

Conagra Brands announced on Tuesday that it's teaming up with Bloom Energy Corp BE to integrate advanced fuel cell technology at two of its Ohio manufacturing plants.

Conagra Brands shares fell 0.8% to close at $26.38 on Wednesday.

Morgan Stanley analyst Megan Alexander initiated coverage on the stock with an Equal-Weight rating and a price target of $27 on March 24, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 64%.

JP Morgan analyst Ken Goldman maintained a Neutral rating and cut the price target from $29 to $26 on March 6, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 78%.

Stifel analyst Matthew Smith maintained a Hold rating and cut the price target from $28 to $26 on Feb. 19, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 62%.

Wells Fargo analyst Chris Carey maintained an Equal-Weight rating and cut the price target from $28 to $27 on Feb. 18, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 62%.

B of A Securities analyst Bryan Spillane maintained a Neutral rating and cut the price target from $31 to $29 on Dec. 20, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 63%.

