Sunshine Biopharma Stock Shoots Higher On Encouraging Data From mRNA-Based Liver Cancer Drug

Sunshine Biopharma Inc. SBFM traded higher on Wednesday, with a session volume of 19.07 million compared to an average volume of 88.16K, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

The company on Wednesday announced that it has completed additional studies on orthotopic human tumor models in mice confirming its K1.1 mRNA Lipid Nanoparticle (K1.1-mRNA-LNP) product as a therapeutic agent for human hepatocellular carcinoma.

Human hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) is the third leading cause of cancer-related deaths worldwide and the most common type of primary liver cancer in adults.

The company optimized the expression level of its full-length mRNA (K1.1c) and as a smaller, truncated version (K1.1d) in HCC tumors in mice.

Following encapsulation in two specifically designed Lipid Nanoparticles, the resulting K1.1c-mRNA-LNP and K1.1d-mRNA-LNP were efficiently delivered to orthotopic engrafted HCC tumors in mice in a dose-dependent manner by systemic administration.

Under repeated dosing, the full-length K1.1c reduced the growth of three different types of human HCC tumors in mice with good tolerability.

A proof-of-concept study of the truncated version K1.1d was conducted to assess its anti-tumor activity in HCC mice models.

A preliminary study suggested that the truncated form of K1.1c could be highly expressed in engrafted tumors and had significant, dose-dependent anti-tumor activity in mouse HCC models.

The company is conducting additional animal studies to delineate the optimum dosing of the truncated version (K1.1d) in a different HCC model to compare its dose-response and therapeutic window with the full-length version (K1.1c).

The smaller-sized mRNA of the truncated version offers the advantage of better efficacy at lower doses.

On Tuesday, Sunshine Biopharma reported 2024 revenue of $34.9 million, up 45% year over year.

Price Action: SBFM stock is up 69.2% at $3.52 at the last check Wednesday.

