Nasdaq Tumbles 100 Points; UniFirst Posts Upbeat Earnings

U.S. stocks traded lower this morning, with the Nasdaq Composite dipping more than 100 points on Wednesday.
The Dow traded down 0.35% to 41,844.40 while the NASDAQ fell 0.62% to 17,341.37. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 0.50% to 5,605.14.
Check This Out: Wall Street’s Most Accurate Analysts Give Their Take On 3 Defensive Stocks With Over 6% Dividend Yields
Leading and Lagging Sectors
Communication services shares fell by just 0.1% on Wednesday.
In trading on Wednesday, consumer discretionary shares tumbled by 0.8%.
Top Headline
UniFirst Corporation UNF reported better-than-expected earnings for the second quarter on Wednesday.
The company posted quarterly earnings of $1.40 per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $1.32 per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $602.22 million which missed the analyst consensus estimate of $602.81 million.
UniFirst said it sees FY25 revenue of $2.422 billion to $2.432 billion versus estimates of $2.430 billion. The company expects EPS of $7.30 to $7.70 versus expectations of $7.770.
Equities Trading UP
- Innovation Beverage Group Limited IBG shares shot up 253% to $1.75 r after the company announced a distribution deal with a top national alcohol company to expand its reach in the US market.
- Shares of Digital Ally, Inc. DGLYgot a boost, surging 155% to $0.0664.
- ConnectM Technology Solutions, Inc. CNTM shares were also up, gaining 130% to $1.1299 after the company announced it received a $1.60 per share buyout offer from 3 institutional investors.
Equities Trading DOWN
- Jayud Global Logistics Limited JYD shares dropped 91% to $0.7073.
- Shares of ReShape Lifesciences Inc. RSLS were down 63% to $0.58.
- Syra Health Corp. SYRA was down, falling 47% to $0.1436 after the company announced it will delist its shares from Nasdaq capital market.
Commodities
In commodity news, oil traded down 0.1% to $71.17 while gold traded up 0.7% at $3,167.00.
Silver traded up 0.9% to $34.625 on Wednesday, while copper rose 0.5% to $5.0615.
Euro zone
European shares were mostly lower today. The eurozone's STOXX 600 fell 0.8%, Germany's DAX 40 dipped 1.2% and France's CAC 40 fell 0.7%. Spain's IBEX 35 Index climbed 0.1%, while London's FTSE 100 fell 0.6%.
Asia Pacific Markets
Asian markets closed mostly higher on Wednesday, with Japan's Nikkei 225 gaining 0.28%, China's Shanghai Composite Index gaining 0.05%, Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index falling 0.02% and India's BSE Sensex gaining 0.78%.
Economics
- U.S. mortgage applications fell by 1.6% in the week ending March 28.
- Private businesses in the U.S. added 155,000 jobs in March compared to a revised 84,000 gain in February and higher than market estimates of 105,000.
Now Read This:
Photo via Shutterstock
Edge Rankings
Price Trend
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.