Ryanair Soars Past 200 Million Passengers In One Year, Sets New European Record In Air Travel

Ryanair Holdings RYAAY announced on Wednesday that it flew 200.2 million passengers in the year ending March 2025, marking a 9% year-over-year increase and becoming the first European airline to carry 200 million passengers in a single year.

For the month ending March 31, passenger traffic rose 10% year-over-year to 15 million, with a load factor of 93%, unchanged from the previous year.

On March 27, Ryanair celebrated this milestone by naming 84-year-old Maria Cornelia Vos—who flew from Fuerteventura to Madrid on March 26—its 200 millionth passenger.

Ryanair CEO Michael O’Leary commented, “We are delighted to welcome Mrs. Maria Cornelia Vos as our 200 millionth passenger this year. Ryanair is proud to have carried 200 million passengers in 2024/2025, and we’re pleased that they collectively saved an estimated €5 billion compared to the average airfares of our competitors.”

In January, the airline projected that FY25 traffic would reach nearly 200 million passengers—representing 9% growth—assuming no further disruptions from Boeing delivery delays.

In another development, Ryanair recently marked 10 years of operations in Copenhagen with the launch of its Summer 2025 schedule, which includes over 360 weekly flights and an extended Barcelona route. With four aircraft based in the city and a $400 million investment, the airline supports more than 2,300 local jobs.

Price Action: RYAAY shares are trading higher by 0.77% at $43.00 premarket on the last check Wednesday.

