What's Going On With Toyota Motor Stock Today?

Toyota Motor Corporation TM shares are trading lower on Tuesday.

Toyota Motor North America, or TMNA reported a solid performance for the first quarter of 2025, with total U.S. sales rising by 0.9% on a volume basis to 570,269 vehicles compared to the same period last year. On a daily selling rate (DSR) basis, first-quarter sales rose 3.6%.

Electrified vehicle sales under TMNA surged by 39.6% (volume basis), representing 50.6% of the total sales volume.

This marks a significant milestone as Toyota continues to strengthen its position in the electrified vehicle market with 32 options available, the highest number among any automaker.

Also Read: Ford Q1 US Auto Sales Dip 1.3%: Details

“We’re also seeing our sales mix of electrified vehicles increasing as our diverse portfolio of 32 electrified vehicles continue to grow and satisfy the needs of our customers while reducing emissions as much as possible, as quickly as possible,” said Mark Templin, executive vice president and chief operating officer, TMNA.

In March 2025, TMNA’s sales were up 7.7% on a volume basis, with electrified vehicle sales accounting for 48.7% of total sales and representing a 44.1% increase on a volume basis.

Lexus division also had a standout month, posting its best-ever first-quarter sales with a 5.8% increase in total sales.

March saw a 14.1% boost in Lexus sales, and electrified vehicle sales within the Lexus division rose by 15.6%.

With a diverse portfolio of electrified options, Toyota continues to focus on “reducing emissions” and meeting customer preferences.

According to Benzinga Pro, TM stock has lost over 28% in the past year. Investors can gain exposure to the stock via Avantis International Large Cap Value ETF AVIV.

Price Action: TM shares are trading lower by 1.25% to $174.32 at last check Tuesday.

Read Next:

Photo via Shutterstock.