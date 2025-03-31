Nvidia Executive 'Very Bullish' Edge AI Company Mimik, Cathie Wood Notes 'High Praise' For The Company She Backs

Over the weekend, Cathie Wood, founder and CEO of ARK Invest, congratulated edge computing startup Mimik after a senior Nvidia Corporation NVDA executive voiced strong support for the company during the GTC 2025 conference.
What Happened: "High praise for mimik from @Nvidia. Congratulations, @Fayarjomandi!" Wood wrote on X, formerly Twitter, sharing a post by Mimik CEO Fay Arjomandi.
Wood is also a member of Mimik's board of directors and has invested in the company.
In the video shared by Arjomandi, Les Karpas, Developer Global Account Manager at Nvidia, praised Mimik's decentralized agent-based architecture.
"I discovered Mimik sometime last year and was very impressed with their peer-to-peer mesh network. It's a huge enabler for computer vision and edge-based AI," Karpas said. "It allows different devices to cooperate with each other … I'm very bullish on Mimik's future."
Karpas highlighted Mimik's Agentix-native mesh as a breakthrough for real-time AI collaboration across endpoint devices, enabling a distributed, device-first approach to computing.
Why It Matters: Founded in Vancouver, Mimik Technology is pioneering a shift away from centralized cloud computing by enabling data processing directly at the edge — closer to where data is generated.
This approach reduces latency, improves privacy, and enables real-time AI decision-making without relying heavily on cloud infrastructure.
Mimik's platform supports interoperability across devices regardless of their operating systems, offering a modular framework for developers to deploy secure, low-latency applications.
The company raised $14.3 million in Series A funding in 2021, with Wood and other institutional investors participating.
Image via Shutterstock
Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of Benzinga Neuro and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.
