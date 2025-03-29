JD Vance Slams Denmark For Not Keeping Greenland Safe From Russian, Chinese Incursions: 'We Can Make Them Much More Secure'

Vice President JD Vance has raised concerns over Denmark’s ability to protect Greenland, suggesting that the U.S. could provide better security for the region.

What Happened: Vance made these remarks during a visit to the U.S. military base at Pituffik in Greenland, emphasizing the strategic importance of the Arctic territory, according to a Reuters report.

"Denmark has not kept pace and devoted the resources necessary to keep this base, to keep our troops, and in my view, to keep the people of Greenland safe from a lot of very aggressive incursions from Russia, from China and other nations," Vance said.

Vance stated that while there are no immediate plans to increase the U.S. military presence in Greenland, the U.S. intends to invest in resources like naval ships.

He stressed the importance of respecting Greenland’s sovereignty but suggested that a partnership with the U.S. could be beneficial.

"We can make them much more secure. We could do a lot more protection. And I think they'd fare a lot better economically as well."

Vance accused Denmark of not allocating sufficient resources to protect Greenland from potential threats posed by countries like Russia and China. However, he did not provide specific details on these threats.

His comments were met with criticism from the Danish prime minister, who labeled them as unfair.

Danish Foreign Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen acknowledged some shortcomings but noted that the U.S. had reduced its military presence in Greenland since the Cold War.

Why It Matters: The strategic importance of Greenland has been a topic of international discussion, particularly in light of President Trump’s interest in acquiring the territory.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has voiced concerns over the U.S.’s intentions, suggesting that the Arctic could become a potential conflict zone. This underscores the geopolitical significance of Greenland in global security dynamics.

Furthermore, Greenland’s mining sector has also been affected by Trump’s rhetoric, with investors expressing concerns over the stability of the region. The uncertainty surrounding Greenland’s future has raised red flags for potential investors, impacting its economic prospects.

Trump’s statements about not ruling out military force to acquire Greenland have further fueled tensions, as highlighted in a press conference earlier this year.

