Greenland Mining Minister Warns Trump's Rhetoric Could Be 'Devastating' For Investors

Global investors have raised red flags about Greenland’s mining future after Donald Trump floated plans about buying the Arctic territory, the nation’s top mining official said Tuesday.

Mining Minister Naaja Nathanielsen told the Financial Times that Trump’s refusal to rule out military force has raised concerns among potential investors about Greenland’s stability.

“When he talked about not excluding military use in Greenland, I was quite worried about how investors would perceive Greenland, maybe as a democracy about to be unstable or overrun,” Nathanielsen said. “That would be devastating for our mineral sector because investors do not like instability.”

The fallout has reached mining boardrooms. According to the Financial Times, several companies have sought assurances about their mining permits in the event of U.S. control, citing a source with knowledge of the discussions.

The Arctic nation sits on vast deposits of rare earth elements – minerals used in everything from smartphones to defense systems. The resources could help break China’s grip on the global supply chain. Yet despite its mineral wealth, Greenland has failed to launch a major mining operation.

The roadblocks go beyond geopolitics. Greenland lacks roads between its cities and its harsh climate limits mining operations to short seasonal windows. The challenges have kept many projects on paper despite decades of exploration.

“You also have to build supporting infrastructure, as well as the actual mine,” said Svend Hardenberg, who heads Energy Transition Minerals. “Also, there’s a lack of skilled workers since it’s an industry not yet matured.”

London-based Anglo American leads foreign investment in Greenland with several exploration permits. Other companies have mapped out promising sites for copper and rare minerals, but securing financial backing remains difficult.

The success of the mining sector is especially important for Greenland. The territory receives four billion Danish kroner ($550 million) yearly from Denmark and a thriving mining industry could pave the way toward independence.

Nathanielsen pressed Western nations to match their strategic interests with concrete support. “To get these minerals from Greenland, it’s not enough just to say, ‘We want this.’ You also need to help companies in those early stages where it’s vital they get a lot of funding,” she said.

Some industry watchers see Trump’s focus on Greenland as a potential turning point. “People think Greenland is too hard, too hard. Then Donald Trump turns up and says Greenland is maybe the most valuable piece of real estate in the world and suddenly everyone wants to invest,” said Roderick McIllree, who runs UK mining firm 80 Mile.

While Trump’s comments rattled some investors, Nathanielsen found common ground on resource development. “If you cut through the rhetoric, what I hear Trump saying is he thinks the natural resources in Greenland should be put to use. And we totally agree with him on this,” she said.

