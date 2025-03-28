These Analysts Slash Their Forecasts On Lululemon Athletica Following Q4 Results

Lululemon Athletica Inc LULU reported better-than-expected financial results for the fourth quarter on Thursday.

Lululemon reported fourth-quarter revenue of $3.61 billion, beating the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. The company reported fourth-quarter earnings of $6.14 per share, beating analyst estimates of $5.85 per share, according to Benzinga Pro.

"Our fourth quarter results exceeded our expectations as we continued to introduce more newness and innovation into our product assortment," said Calvin McDonald, CEO of Lululemon. "As we begin 2025, we remain focused on executing on our Power of Three ×2 growth plan and delivering an exciting pipeline of innovation and brand activations for our guests and communities."

The company said it expects full-year 2025 revenue to be in the range of $11.15 billion to $11.3 billion versus estimates of $11.301 billion. The company sees full-year earnings in the range of $14.95 to $15.15 per share versus estimates of $15.30 per share.

Lululemon expects first-quarter revenue of $2.335 billion to $2.355 billion versus estimates of $2.39 billion. The company anticipates first-quarter earnings of $2.53 to $2.58 per share versus estimates of $2.74 per share.

Lululemon shares gained 1.1% to close at $341.53 on Thursday.

These analysts made changes to their price targets on Lululemon following earnings announcement.

Needham analyst Tom Nikic maintained Lululemon Athletica with a Buy and lowered the price target from $430 to $366.

Telsey Advisory Group analyst Dana Telsey maintained the stock with an Outperform and lowered the price target from $445 to $385.

B of A Securities analyst Lorraine Hutchinson maintained Lululemon with a Buy and lowered the price target from $480 to $400.

JP Morgan analyst Matthew Boss maintained Lululemon Athletica with an Overweight and lowered the price target from $437 to $391.

Morgan Stanley analyst Alexandra Steiger maintained Lululemon Athletica with an Overweight and lowered the price target from $411 to $373.

Piper Sandler analyst Anna Andreeva maintained the stock with a Neutral and cut the price target from $340 to $315.

Stifel analyst Jim Duffy maintained Lululemon with a Buy and lowered the price target from $438 to $424.

