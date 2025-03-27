Rocket Lab Completes Mission For German Wildfire Detection Firm, Targets 20+ Launches In 2025

Rocket Lab USA, Inc. RKLB shares are trading lower premarket on Thursday. On Wednesday, the company successfully executed a rapid-turnaround launch for Germany-based wildfire detection company OroraTech, completing the mission within four months of contract signing.

The mission, named Finding Hot Wildfires Near You, lifted off from Rocket Lab Launch Complex 1, Pad B, in Mahia, New Zealand, on March 27 at 4:30 AM NZDT.

The company deployed eight satellites into a 550 km circular low Earth orbit.

Rocket Lab founder and CEO Peter Beck said, “This launch is yet another showcase of the exceptional qualities of Electron and the Rocket Lab team: a quick and streamlined turnaround to get this important mission in space, precise deployment for optimal global wildfire monitoring, and responsive service that perfectly meets customer requirements.”

This marked Rocket Lab’s fifth launch of 2025 and 63rd overall, bringing the total number of satellites deployed by its Electron rocket to 224.

Notably, in the first quarter of 2025 alone, Rocket Lab has launched 21 satellites, further solidifying its position in dedicated small satellite launches.

With a goal of exceeding 20 Electron launches in 2025, Rocket Lab is set to support multi-launch contracts for Synspective, iQPS, and BlackSky, while also advancing hypersonic technology through its Hypersonic Accelerator Suborbital Test Electron (HASTE) missions from Launch Complex 2 in Virginia.

Last week, the company disclosed the launch of its Electron rocket, deploying five satellites for French IoT operator Kinéis.

Investors can gain exposure to the stock via ARK Space Exploration & Innovation ETF ARKX and Defiance Daily Target 2X Long RKLB ETF RKLX.

Price Action: RKLB shares are down 1.18% at $19.21 premarket at the last check Thursday.

