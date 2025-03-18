Rocket Lab Launches Final Kinéis Satellite, Enabling Global IoT Coverage

On Monday, Rocket Lab USA, Inc. RKLB disclosed the launch of its Electron rocket, deploying five satellites for French IoT operator Kinéis.

This marks the completion of a five-launch deal, delivering Kinéis’ 25-satellite constellation to Low Earth Orbit in under a year.

Rocket Lab founder and CEO Peter Beck said, “Many constellation operators wait years for their first mission, but we’ve deployed Kinéis’ mission in under a year and with 100% dedicated launches where they have been able to select launch site, date, and orbital parameters allowing them to maximize coverage for each of their 25 spacecraft.”

Christophe Vassal – Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Kinéis, said, ”On June 1st, we will launch our IoT satellite connectivity commercial services. This achievement marks the beginning of a new era for Kinéis, where the data collected by our constellation will unlock numerous opportunities for our clients and partners.”

Last week, Rocket Lab USA launched two software solutions to enhance the efficiency of space mission operations.

Investors can gain exposure to the stock via ARK Space Exploration & Innovation ETF ARKX and Tidal ETF Trust II Pinnacle Focused Opportunities ETF FCUS.

Price Action: RKLB shares are up 0.89% at $19.27 premarket at the last check Tuesday.

Read Next:

Image via Shutterstock.