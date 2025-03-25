March 25, 2025 4:54 AM 2 min read

McCormick Gears Up For Q1 Print; Here Are The Recent Forecast Changes From Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:  MKC) will release its first-quarter financial results before the opening bell on Tuesday, March 25.

Analysts expect the company to report quarterly earnings at 64 cents per share, up from 63 cents per share in the year-ago period. McCormick projects quarterly revenue of $1.61 billion, compared to $1.6 billion a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On Jan. 23, McCormick posted better-than-expected earnings for its fourth quarter.

McCormick shares gained 0.2% to close at $80.34 on Monday.

  • JP Morgan analyst Ken Goldman maintained an Underweight rating and raised the price target from $66 to $69 on Jan. 24, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 77%.
  • TD Cowen analyst Robert Moskow upgraded the stock from Hold to Buy and raised the price target from $86 to $90 on Jan. 8, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 67%.
  • Jefferies analyst Rob Dickerson upgraded the stock from Hold to Buy and lifted the price target from $85 to $91 on Dec. 9, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 67%.
  • Argus Research analyst John Staszak upgraded the stock from Hold to Buy with a price target of $88 on April 2, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 68%.

