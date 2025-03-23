March 23, 2025 8:23 PM 3 min read

Canada's PM Mark Carney Calls For Snap Election Amid Tense US Relations: Asks For 'Strong, Positive Mandate To Deal With President Trump'

by Shivdeep Dhaliwal Benzinga Editor
Follow
Comments

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney has announced a federal election set for April 28, citing the need to counteract President Donald Trump’s recent tariffs.

What Happened: Carney, who recently took office following Justin Trudeau’s resignation, stated on the social platform X, “I have just asked the Governor General to dissolve Parliament and call a federal election on April 28.” He emphasized the necessity to strengthen Canada’s economy and address the impact of Trump’s tariffs. The post was first noted in a report from The Hill.

In a separate post on X, he asked Canadians for a “strong, positive mandate to deal with President Trump.”

Earlier this month, Trump imposed 25% tariffs on Canada and Mexico, altering the dynamics between the neighboring countries. Carney, a prominent banker and political newcomer, described the situation as a significant crisis, attributing it to Trump’s “unjustified trade actions” and threats to Canadian sovereignty, according to The Hill.

Carney criticized Trump’s assertion that Canada should become the 51st U.S. state, a notion dismissed by Canadian officials as absurd. The New York Times noted that Carney’s call for a swift election was anticipated, given his lack of a parliamentary seat and the Liberal Party’s minority status. He will contend with the Conservative Party and Pierre Poilievre in the upcoming election.

See Also: Trump Press Secretary Blasted By French MEP Over Statue Of Liberty Reaction: ‘If Hundreds Of Thousands Of Young Americans Had Not Landed On Our Beaches…’

Why It Matters: The announcement of a snap election by Carney comes shortly after he assumed leadership of the Liberal Party, succeeding Trudeau. Carney, who previously served as the governor of both the Bank of Canada and the Bank of England, has vowed to stand firm against U.S. President Trump’s trade threats.

His leadership was solidified with a decisive victory in the Liberal Party leadership race, securing 85.9% of the vote. Carney’s financial and crisis management expertise is expected to play a crucial role as Canada navigates the economic challenges posed by the tariffs.

The economic landscape in Canada is currently fraught with challenges, as the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development has lowered its growth forecasts for the country. Rising inflation and slowing growth are significant concerns amidst the ongoing trade tensions.

Image via Shutterstock

Did You Know?

This story was generated using Benzinga Neuro and edited by Shivdeep Dhaliwal

EWC Logo
EWCiShares MSCI Canada Index Fund
$40.67-0.88%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum62.50
Growth-
Quality-
Value-
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In:
NewsPoliticsGeneralCanadaDonald TrumpEdge ProjectJustin TrudeauMark CarneyPierre PoilievrePrime Minister Of CanadaShivdeep DhaliwalU.S.-Canada Relations

Popular Channels

Tools & Features

Partners & Contributors

About Benzinga

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved