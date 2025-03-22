Facebook Whistleblower Says Mark Zuckerberg-Led Meta's Gag Order Is Silencing Her From Speaking To Congress About China Ties, Teen Harm, And Harassment Claims

Former Facebook executive turned whistleblower says Meta Platforms Inc. META has been blocking her from speaking with lawmakers about explosive allegations involving the company's ties to China, harm to teen users, and workplace misconduct.

What Happened: Sarah Wynn-Williams, who spent six years at Facebook as director of global public policy, published a memoir this month titled "Careless People," detailing her time at the company.

Meta quickly filed an arbitration demand, claiming the book violated a non-disparagement agreement she signed when leaving in 2017.

The arbitrator issued an emergency order temporarily banning Wynn-Williams from making "disparaging, critical or otherwise detrimental comments" about Meta or promoting the book.

That order, her attorneys say, is now preventing her from responding to requests from lawmakers in the U.S., U.K., and European Union, reported CNN.

"Members of the United States Congress, the Parliament of the United Kingdom, and the Parliament of the European Union have requested to speak with Ms. Wynn-Williams," her legal filing states. But under the gag order, she "appears to be blocked from speaking" to them.

Why It's Important: The book includes claims about Mark Zuckerberg-led Facebook's efforts to expand in China and an allegation of sexual harassment involving top Meta executive Joel Kaplan.

Meta called the memoir "out-of-date" and containing "false accusations."

The memoir also sheds light on Meta’s failed Free Basics initiative in India, which was thwarted by a single decision from a low-ranking official at the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India.

Price Action: Meta's stock ended Friday’s regular session at $596.25, gaining 1.75%. In after-hours trading, it gained an additional 0.13%. So far this year, the stock has declined by 0.50%, and over the past 12 months, it has surged 17.01%, according to Benzinga Pro data.

