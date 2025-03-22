Mark Zuckerberg Once Said 'The Social Network' Made Up Stuff That Was Kind Of Hurtful Because Real Life Wasn't Glamorous Enough For Hollywood

Meta Platforms Inc. META co-founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg once shared that the 2010 film "The Social Network" left him feeling misrepresented and hurt, criticizing the movie for fabricating parts of his life to make the story more dramatic.

What Happened: They "made up a bunch of stuff that I found kind of hurtful," Zuckerberg said during a public Q&A at Facebook's headquarters in California in 2014. "I haven't spent a lot of time thinking about that movie in a while. I kind of blocked that one out."

Zuckerberg particularly took issue with the film's portrayal of his motivations for building Facebook.

In the movie, his character, played by Jesse Eisenberg, is shown creating the platform to impress women after a breakup. However, Zuckerberg said that this narrative was far from the truth.

The Meta CEO said he was already dating Priscilla Chan, his wife now, at the time.

He added that the filmmakers prioritized entertainment over accuracy.

"I think the reality is that writing code and then building a product and building a company is not a glamorous enough thing to make a movie about, so you can imagine that a lot of this stuff they had to embellish or make up," he stated.

One detail the movie did get right? His signature gray T-shirt. Zuckerberg confirmed he owns multiple versions of the same shirt to avoid wasting time on trivial daily decisions like what to wear or eat.

Why It's Important: Zuckerberg's company Meta currently has a market capitalization of $1.510 trillion, making it the seventh most valuable company in the world.

In the last quarter, Meta reported a revenue of $48.39 billion, surpassing analyst expectations of $47.03 billion. The company also reported earnings of $8.02 per share for the quarter, exceeding the projected $6.77 per share.

Year-to-date, Meta stock has dropped by 0.50%, while in the past 12 months, the company's shares have gained 17.43%, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

