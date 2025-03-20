Trump Administration Failed To Respond To Court Order On Deportation Flights: Explain Non-Compliance By Tuesday, Says Judge

A federal judge has taken issue with the Trump administration for its handling of Venezuelan deportation flights, highlighting a lack of adequate response to a court order.

What Happened: U.S. District Judge James Boasberg criticized the administration for not providing sufficient details about Venezuelan deportation flights, according to The Hill. The Justice Department missed a deadline to submit flight information, opting instead for a declaration from an Immigrations and Customs Enforcement official.

The declaration indicated that “Cabinet Secretaries are currently actively considering whether to invoke the state secrets privilege.” Judge Boasberg, appointed by former President Barack Obama, demanded an update from someone directly involved in the discussions by Friday. By Tuesday, officials must explain their non-compliance with court orders that block Trump’s use of the Alien Enemies Act.

The Justice Department maintains it adhered to Boasberg's written order, arguing the oral order was not binding. Meanwhile, the American Civil Liberties Union claims the government could have returned deportees until they were in foreign custody. The administration has suggested invoking the state secrets privilege to withhold sensitive information.

See Also: Trump Press Secretary Blasted By French MEP Over Statue Of Liberty Reaction: ‘If Hundreds Of Thousands Of Young Americans Had Not Landed On Our Beaches…’

Why It Matters: This legal challenge comes amid Trump’s ambitious deportation plans, which aim to remove one million undocumented immigrants in his first year back in office. Trump had expressed his willingness to use the National Guard to achieve this goal, stating he will go “as far as I’m allowed to go, according to the laws of our country.”

Despite the controversy, a recent poll indicates that 52% of Americans trust Trump's handling of immigration. This trust is particularly strong among Republicans, with 87% expressing confidence in his immigration policies. However, the administration’s approach to deportations and its legal challenges could impact public perception and policy implementation.

Image via Shutterstock

Did You Know?

Congress Is Making Huge Investments. Get Tips On What They Bought And Sold Ahead Of The 2024 Election With Our Easy-to-Use Tool