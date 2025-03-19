Trump Will Sign An Order To Dismantle The Department Of Education On Thursday: Report

President Donald Trump is reportedly set to sign an executive order on Thursday to begin dismantling the U.S. Department of Education, a move aligned with a key campaign promise. The signing will take place at a White House ceremony with several Republican governors and education commissioners in attendance.

What Happened: The order instructs Education Secretary Linda McMahon to initiate steps to close the department and transfer educational authority back to the states. A White House summary reviewed by USA TODAY, which first reported the news, stresses the importance of continuing essential services and programs.

This initiative is likely to encounter legal challenges, similar to the administration’s recent attempt to close the U.S. Agency for International Development, which was halted by a federal judge. Although the department, established in 1979, will not be immediately closed, congressional action is necessary for its complete elimination.

Despite workforce reductions, the department still manages significant federal funding for schools. Harrison Fields, White House principal deputy press secretary, mentioned that the order aims to empower local entities to enhance educational outcomes amid declining national test scores.

The order criticizes the department’s regulations, claiming they redirect resources away from teaching. Federal funding for students with disabilities and low-income schools will remain unchanged while McMahon formulates a plan to allocate funds more locally.

Why It Matters: The move to dismantle the Department of Education comes amid broader efforts by the Trump administration to reduce the size of the federal government. In recent months, the administration has been cutting jobs within the department, with nearly 2,000 positions slated for elimination. This aligns with Trump’s broader agenda to decentralize federal control over education.

In February, discussions were underway regarding the potential impacts of shutting down the department, including the effects on various sectors and stocks that could be influenced by such a move. The administration’s approach has been to shift responsibilities to states and localities, arguing that they are better positioned to manage educational needs.

McMahon, who was appointed as Education Secretary, has been a controversial figure due to her past in the wrestling industry and her ownership of TKO Group stock. Her appointment and the subsequent policy shifts have sparked debates about the future direction of U.S. education policy.

