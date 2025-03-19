Oracle Integrates NVIDIA AI Enterprise and Secures Major Defense Cloud Deal with Singapore

On Tuesday, Oracle Corporation ORCL disclosed two major deals, one with NVIDIA Corporation and another with Singapore’s Defence Science and Technology Agency (DSTA).

Oracle revealed that NVIDIA AI Enterprise, a full-stack, cloud-native software platform designed to enhance data science and streamline the creation and deployment of production-ready AI, will now be accessible on Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI).

This integration will support sovereign AI and various other applications, enabling customers to easily access NVIDIA’s accelerated, secure, and scalable platform.

Additionally, customers will be able to acquire NVIDIA AI Enterprise through their existing Oracle Universal Credits and deploy it across OCI’s distributed cloud infrastructure.

Apart from this, Oracle inked a contract with Singapore’s Defence Science and Technology Agency (DSTA) to establish an Oracle Cloud Isolated Region.

This new region will support the Ministry of Defence (MINDEF) and the Singapore Armed Forces (SAF).

The partnership between DSTA and Oracle will provide MINDEF and the SAF with secure, high-performance, air-gapped cloud services, including data management and AI capabilities.

The Oracle Cloud Isolated Region will modernize the SAF’s Command, Control, Communications, and Computers (C4) functions, enhancing scalability and performance.

This agreement enables the Digital and Intelligence Service to leverage Oracle’s air-gapped cloud for AI innovation and mission deployment.

Ng Chad-Son, Chief Executive of DSTA, said, “The demand for secure and scalable cloud solutions is growing. It is more than just data storage and computing – it will be the foundation for a lot of innovation. Through this pilot collaboration with Oracle, we will harness advanced cloud and AI technologies to digitalise and transform our operations.”

Investors can gain exposure to the stock via Pacer Funds Pacer Data and Digital Revolution ETF TRFK and iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF IGV.

Price Action: ORCL shares are up 0.505% at $150.20 premarket at the last check Wednesday.

Read Next:

Photo via Shutterstock.