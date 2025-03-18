Bitcoin, Ethereum Flat, Dogecoin Falls Amid Trump-Putin Call: Analyst Says New BTC High At $111,000 Possible If This Happens

Leading cryptocurrencies moved sideways on Tuesday amid signals that the Ukraine-Russia conflict could be coming to an end.

Cryptocurrency Gains +/- Price (Recorded at 8:30 p.m. ET) Bitcoin BTC/USD -0.92% $83,016.00 Ethereum ETH/USD

+0.85% $1,942.30 Dogecoin DOGE/USD -2.66% $0.1682

What Happened: Bitcoin corrected to an intraday low of $81,179.99 in the early morning hours but staged a recovery past $83,000 overnight after President Donald Trump‘s call with Russian President Vladimir Putin signaled a Ukraine ceasefire. Ethereum also recouped losses from the morning hours, rising to $1,945.

More than $214 million was liquidated from the market in the last 24 hours, with bullish bets accounting for over $140 million. That said, about $376 million in shorts risked liquidation if Bitcoin reclaimed $85,000.

Additionally, if Bitcoin reclaims $87,000, a further $500 million in shorts would be wiped out.

Bitcoin's Open Interest fell 0.89% in the last 24 hours, mirroring the spot price trajectory. More than 50% of Bitcoin derivatives traders were short on the apex cryptocurrency, according to the Long/Short ratio, suggesting further downsides could be in the works.

The market remained fearful as of this writing, according to the Crypto Fear and Greed Index.

Top Gainers (24-Hours)

Cryptocurrency Gains +/- Price (Recorded at 8:30 p.m. ET) Raydium (RAY) +20.84% $2.07 EOS (EOS) +20.12% $0.5976 Hyperliquid (HYPE) +9.82% $14.42

The global cryptocurrency market capitalization stood at $2.71 trillion, marking a contraction of 0.96% in the last 24 hours.

Stocks retraced Tuesday after a positive start to the week. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 260.32 points, or 0.62%, to close at 41,581.31. The S&P 500 slid 1.07%, ending at 5,614.66, while the tech-focused Nasdaq Composite dropped 1.71% to close at 17,504.12.

The tech stocks correction followed electric vehicle giant Tesla Inc.’s TSLA 5.34% dump during the session, while Nvidia Corp. NVDA closed 3.43% lower.

Investors will likely divert their attention to the Federal Reserve’s decision on interest rates on Wednesday. The CME FedWatch tool projected a 99% chance of the current 4.25%-4.50% range remaining unchanged.

Analyst Notes: Noted cryptocurrency analytics firm CryptoQuant highlighted "aggressive" accumulation by high-net-worth Bitcoin holders, or those holding at least 1,000 BTCs

"On-chain data confirms that since November 2024, these wallets have collectively acquired over 1 million BTC," CryptoQuant stated. "If this trend continues, it could act as a key support mechanism for Bitcoin's price in this cycle."

The Surge of New Bitcoin Whales



"Since November 2024, these wallets have collectively acquired over 1 million BTC… Their accumulation pace has accelerated notably in recent weeks, accumulating more than 200,000 BTC just this month." – By @0nchained pic.twitter.com/jVsFPjY8WA — CryptoQuant.com (@cryptoquant_com) March 18, 2025

Widely followed cryptocurrency analyst Ali Martinez reiterated the significance of Bitcoin reclaiming $93,700 as support to justify a rally to a new all-time high of $111,000.

Photo by CMP_NZ on Shutterstock

