Bitcoin, Ethereum Flat, Dogecoin Falls Amid Trump-Putin Call: Analyst Says New BTC High At $111,000 Possible If This Happens

Leading cryptocurrencies moved sideways on Tuesday amid signals that the Ukraine-Russia conflict could be coming to an end.
|Cryptocurrency
|Gains +/-
|Price (Recorded at 8:30 p.m. ET)
|Bitcoin BTC/USD
|-0.92%
|$83,016.00
|Ethereum ETH/USD
|+0.85%
|$1,942.30
|Dogecoin DOGE/USD
|-2.66%
|$0.1682
What Happened: Bitcoin corrected to an intraday low of $81,179.99 in the early morning hours but staged a recovery past $83,000 overnight after President Donald Trump‘s call with Russian President Vladimir Putin signaled a Ukraine ceasefire. Ethereum also recouped losses from the morning hours, rising to $1,945.
More than $214 million was liquidated from the market in the last 24 hours, with bullish bets accounting for over $140 million. That said, about $376 million in shorts risked liquidation if Bitcoin reclaimed $85,000.
Additionally, if Bitcoin reclaims $87,000, a further $500 million in shorts would be wiped out.
Bitcoin's Open Interest fell 0.89% in the last 24 hours, mirroring the spot price trajectory. More than 50% of Bitcoin derivatives traders were short on the apex cryptocurrency, according to the Long/Short ratio, suggesting further downsides could be in the works.
The market remained fearful as of this writing, according to the Crypto Fear and Greed Index.
Top Gainers (24-Hours)
|Cryptocurrency
|Gains +/-
|Price (Recorded at 8:30 p.m. ET)
|Raydium (RAY)
|+20.84%
|$2.07
|EOS (EOS)
|+20.12%
|$0.5976
|Hyperliquid (HYPE)
|+9.82%
|$14.42
The global cryptocurrency market capitalization stood at $2.71 trillion, marking a contraction of 0.96% in the last 24 hours.
Stocks retraced Tuesday after a positive start to the week. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 260.32 points, or 0.62%, to close at 41,581.31. The S&P 500 slid 1.07%, ending at 5,614.66, while the tech-focused Nasdaq Composite dropped 1.71% to close at 17,504.12.
The tech stocks correction followed electric vehicle giant Tesla Inc.’s TSLA 5.34% dump during the session, while Nvidia Corp. NVDA closed 3.43% lower.
Investors will likely divert their attention to the Federal Reserve’s decision on interest rates on Wednesday. The CME FedWatch tool projected a 99% chance of the current 4.25%-4.50% range remaining unchanged.
See More: Best Cryptocurrency Scanners
Analyst Notes: Noted cryptocurrency analytics firm CryptoQuant highlighted "aggressive" accumulation by high-net-worth Bitcoin holders, or those holding at least 1,000 BTCs
"On-chain data confirms that since November 2024, these wallets have collectively acquired over 1 million BTC," CryptoQuant stated. "If this trend continues, it could act as a key support mechanism for Bitcoin's price in this cycle."
Widely followed cryptocurrency analyst Ali Martinez reiterated the significance of Bitcoin reclaiming $93,700 as support to justify a rally to a new all-time high of $111,000.
Photo by CMP_NZ on Shutterstock
Read Next:
Edge Rankings
Price Trend
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.