Google Pixel 9a Leaks In Hands-On Videos Before Launch: Flat Design, 48MP Camera, 5,100mAh Battery Revealed

Just days ahead of its expected unveiling, Alphabet Inc.'s GOOG GOOGL subsidiary Google’s Pixel 9a has appeared in full in hands-on video reviews, revealing the budget phone's refreshed design and upgraded specs.

What Happened: Two YouTubers, Sahil Karoul and The Mobile Central, posted in-depth video reviews of what appears to be the Pixel 9a, showcasing the device from every angle.

The leaks confirm earlier rumors, including a flatter back design that eliminates the prominent camera bump seen in previous models. The Pixel 9a also sports a 6.3-inch display with noticeable bezels and houses a significantly larger 5,100mAh battery.

The videos highlight camera samples captured with the phone's rumored 48-megapixel main camera, 13-megapixel ultrawide sensor, and 13-megapixel front-facing camera.

While daytime shots appear sharp and vibrant, The Mobile Central noted a dip in video quality under low-light conditions.

According to the available reports, Google is expected to officially unveil the Pixel 9a on March 19, with multiple color options including purple, pink, black, and white.

Why It's Important: With Google's device and subscription revenue hitting $11.6 billion in the fourth quarter—up from $10.8 billion a year prior—Pixel phones remain a growing part of the company's hardware strategy.

Alphabet reported $96.5 billion in total revenue for the fourth quarter, reflecting a 12% increase from the previous year. However, this figure fell slightly short of the Street consensus estimate of $96.6 billion.

Last month, Google also announced that its annual developer conference, Google I/O 2025, will be held on May 20-21 at the Shoreline Amphitheater in Mountain View, California.

There were also speculations that Google would debut the Pixel 9a at the event. While the company has traditionally launched its Pixel "a" series at I/O, in 2024 it deviated from this pattern by unveiling the Pixel 8a through a marketing campaign instead.

