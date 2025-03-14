Ulta Beauty Analysts Slash Their Forecasts After Q4 Results

Ulta Beauty, Inc. ULTA reported stronger-than-expected fourth-quarter financial results on Thursday.

Ulta Beauty reported fourth-quarter revenue of $3.49 billion, beating the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. The specialty beauty retailer reported fourth-quarter earnings of $8.46 per share, beating analyst estimates of $7.14 per share, according to Benzinga Pro.

"I am incredibly optimistic about the future of Ulta Beauty, as I believe we have the right elements to drive our success — a strong business model, an ambitious long-term plan, and passionate associates who bring our brand to life for our guests every day," said Kecia Steelman, president and CEO of Ulta Beauty.

Ulta Beauty expects fiscal year 2025 revenue of $11.5 billion to $11.6 billion versus estimates of $11.67 billion, according to Benzinga Pro. The company anticipates full-year earnings of $22.50 to $22.90 per share versus estimates of $23.50 per share.

Ulta Beauty shares fell 4.5% to close at $314.47 on Thursday.

These analysts made changes to their price targets on Ulta Beauty following earnings announcement.

Morgan Stanley analyst Simeon Gutman maintained Ulta Beauty with an Overweight rating and lowered the price target from $500 to $460.

Telsey Advisory Group analyst Dana Telsey maintained the stock with an Outperform rating and cut the price target from $500 to $460.

Considering buying ULTA stock? Here’s what analysts think:

Read This Next: