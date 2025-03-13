EPA Moves To Overturn Biden-Era Climate Policies, Starts Process To Reverse Passenger Vehicle, Truck Emission Rules

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) announced on Wednesday that it is starting the process to reverse dozens of Biden administration rules, including vehicle emissions standards.

What Happened: The EPA revealed its intention to reassess the 2024 regulations that sought to cut passenger vehicle emissions by nearly 50% by 2032. These regulations projected that between 35% to 56% of new vehicles sold from 2030 to 2032 must be electric, a standard supported by Ford Motor Co. F.

Moreover, the EPA is reviewing a 2022 regulation concerning emissions from heavy-duty trucks, citing increased costs as a concern. The 2022 standards were significantly stricter than previous ones, with potential benefits such as fewer premature deaths and reduced school absences.

The EPA has also submitted the Biden administration’s approval of California’s plan to phase out gasoline-only vehicles by 2035 for congressional review. At the same time, Congress is considering repealing EV tax credits.

In January, Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy began rescinding Biden-era fuel economy standards and halted state funding for EV charging infrastructure.

Why It Matters: The Trump administration’s decision to reverse Biden’s vehicle emissions standards is part of a broader strategy that includes revoking Biden’s executive order targeting 50% electric vehicle adoption by 2030.

Furthermore, the potential repeal of the $7,500 EV tax credits could be detrimental to Tesla’s competitors while potentially benefiting Tesla Inc. TSLA as per Elon Musk.

The executive order signed by President Trump, known as “Unleashing American Energy,” underscores the administration’s focus on altering the trajectory set by the previous administration.

