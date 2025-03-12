Apple Doubles Down On Vision Pro With Metallica Concert Experience: But Can Rock Legends Save A $3,499 Headset That's Already Being Scaled Back?

Apple Inc. AAPL is adding some heavy metal firepower to its Vision Pro headset — but will a virtual concert featuring Metallica be enough to spark new interest in the struggling $3,499 device?

What Happened: On Friday, March 14, Apple Vision Pro users will be able to experience Metallica: M72 World Tour – Live from Mexico City — a 25-minute immersive concert filmed with 14 ultra-high-resolution 180-degree cameras and powered by Spatial Audio.

The experience offers unprecedented access to the band's finale performance and will also be available as an EP on Apple Music.

In addition to streaming at home, the concert will serve as a demo experience at Apple Stores where Vision Pro is available, including in the U.S., Canada, U.K., Germany, and more.

Why It's Important: This comes as Apple appears to be reevaluating its extended reality (XR) strategy. Last year, it was reported that the tech giant has scaled back Vision Pro production due to lower-than-expected demand. CEO Tim Cook has also admitted the headset isn't a mass-market product at its current price.

In the latest installment of his weekly "Power On" newsletter, Bloomberg columnist Mark Gurman reported that Apple is exploring various form factors.

After scrapping its plans for AR glasses as an external Mac display in early 2025, the company is once again considering standalone AR glasses.

According to the report, a commercial version could take anywhere from three to five years to materialize. Apple is also reportedly developing its take on Meta's Ray-Ban smart glasses.

