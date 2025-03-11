Elon Musk stated that the reported “massive cyberattack” that his social media account X faced on Monday is suspected to have originated from Ukraine.

What Happened: Musk, who is currently heading the Trump administration’s Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), revealed that his platform, X, was under a significant cyberattack.

“Well… we’re not sure exactly what happened, but there was a massive cyberattack to try to bring down the ecosystem with IP addresses originating in the Ukraine area,” Musk told Fox Business.

Earlier on Monday, Musk had tweeted about the attack on X. “There was (still is) a massive cyberattack against X,” he wrote. “We get attacked every day, but this was done with a lot of resources,” Musk added, suggesting the involvement of a large, coordinated group or possibly a nation.

However, he did not mention Ukraine at that point.

The platform faced intermittent outages on Monday morning. This event coincides with ongoing “takedown” protests at facilities of another Musk company, Tesla Inc. TSLA, which the CEO suspects is funded by left-wing billionaire George Soros and LinkedIn co-founder Reid Hoffman, among others.

Why It Matters: As per Downdetector, the majority of the complaints about the platform’s outage were related to the app (58%), followed by the website (31%), and server connection (11%).

An industry source told Reuters that he doesn’t agree with Musk’s claims of the attack originating from Ukraine. Significant portions of the rogue traffic overwhelming X were traced to IP addresses in the U.S., Vietnam, Brazil, and other countries, stated the source, while specifying that the volume of rogue traffic originating directly from Ukraine was “insignificant.”

Notably, on Monday, Musk also referred to Democrat Senator Mark Kelly as a "traitor" in response to a series of posts supporting Ukraine and its people.

