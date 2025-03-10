Elon Musk's X Faces Major Outage, He Blames Cyberattack

Zinger Key Points
- X (formerly Twitter) faced major outage Monday with over 41,000 reports, mostly from app and website users, per Downdetector.
- Elon Musk blamed a massive cyberattack on X, saying it involved large resources and possibly a coordinated group or nation.
- Find out which stock just claimed the top spot in the new Benzinga Rankings. Updated daily— discover the market’s highest-rated stocks now.
On Monday, Elon Musk-owned X (formerly Twitter) faced a major service disruption.
According to Downdetector, the number of outage reports exceeded 41,000. Major complaints (58%) were related to the app, 31% to the website, and 11% to the server connection.
Also Read: Elon Musk Says X ‘User Growth Is Stagnant’ As Banks Set To Offload Acquisition Debt At 10% Discount
X users in the U.K. also reported the outage earlier in the day, Reuters cites from the website.
In a post on X, Musk claimed there was a massive cyberattack against X. He acknowledged getting attacked daily, but this was done with many resources, either a large, coordinated group and/or a country.
Musk had acquired X for $44 billion in 2022. According to Bloomberg, X is in talks to raise new funding that would value the platform at $44 billion—the same amount Musk paid for it in 2022.
The report added that the discussions are ongoing, and the final terms could change.
Also Read:
- Elon Musk’s X Eyes $44 Billion Comeback Amid Trump’s Victory – ‘A Major Turnaround’ After Losing 72% of Its Value
Image via Shutterstock
Edge Rankings
Price Trend
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.