March 10, 2025 2:10 PM 1 min read

Elon Musk's X Faces Major Outage, He Blames Cyberattack

by Anusuya Lahiri Benzinga Editor
Follow
Comments
Zinger Key Points

On Monday, Elon Musk-owned X (formerly Twitter) faced a major service disruption.

According to Downdetector, the number of outage reports exceeded 41,000. Major complaints (58%) were related to the app, 31% to the website, and 11% to the server connection.

Also Read: Elon Musk Says X ‘User Growth Is Stagnant’ As Banks Set To Offload Acquisition Debt At 10% Discount

X users in the U.K. also reported the outage earlier in the day, Reuters cites from the website.

In a post on X, Musk claimed there was a massive cyberattack against X. He acknowledged getting attacked daily, but this was done with many resources, either a large, coordinated group and/or a country.

Musk had acquired X for $44 billion in 2022. According to Bloomberg, X is in talks to raise new funding that would value the platform at $44 billion—the same amount Musk paid for it in 2022.

The report added that the discussions are ongoing, and the final terms could change. 

Also Read:

Image via Shutterstock

GOOGL Logo
GOOGLAlphabet Inc
$164.68-5.17%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum85.28
Growth62.98
Quality-
Value49.58
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
META Logo
METAMeta Platforms Inc
$591.55-5.45%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In:
NewsTop StoriesTechMediaBriefsStories That Matter

Popular Channels

Tools & Features

Partners & Contributors

About Benzinga

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved