Elon Musk's X Faces Major Outage, He Blames Cyberattack

On Monday, Elon Musk-owned X (formerly Twitter) faced a major service disruption.

According to Downdetector, the number of outage reports exceeded 41,000. Major complaints (58%) were related to the app, 31% to the website, and 11% to the server connection.

X users in the U.K. also reported the outage earlier in the day, Reuters cites from the website.

In a post on X, Musk claimed there was a massive cyberattack against X. He acknowledged getting attacked daily, but this was done with many resources, either a large, coordinated group and/or a country.

Musk had acquired X for $44 billion in 2022. According to Bloomberg, X is in talks to raise new funding that would value the platform at $44 billion—the same amount Musk paid for it in 2022.

The report added that the discussions are ongoing, and the final terms could change.

Image via Shutterstock