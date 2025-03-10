Top 3 Defensive Stocks That Are Preparing To Pump This Month

The most oversold stocks in the consumer staples sector presents an opportunity to buy into undervalued companies.

The RSI is a momentum indicator, which compares a stock’s strength on days when prices go up to its strength on days when prices go down. When compared to a stock’s price action, it can give traders a better sense of how a stock may perform in the short term. An asset is typically considered oversold when the RSI is below 30, according to Benzinga Pro.

Here's the latest list of major oversold players in this sector, having an RSI near or below 30.

Target Corp TGT

On March 4, the company reported a fourth-quarter sales decline of 3.1% year-on-year to $30.91 billion, beating the analyst consensus estimate of $30.84 billion. "Our team grew traffic and delivered better-than-expected sales and profitability in our biggest quarter of the year," said chair and chief executive officer Brian Cornell. The company's stock fell around 12% over the past month and has a 52-week low of $112.10.

RSI Value: 29

29 TGT Price Action: Shares of Target gained 0.9% to close at $115.08 on Friday.

Eastside Distilling Inc BLNE

On Feb. 19, Eastside Distilling closed a $5 million private placement. Over half of the capital came from Nick Liuzza, the founder and CEO of Beeline Financial Holdings, who invested $2.9 million.. The company's stock fell around 2% over the past five days and has a 52-week low of $0.41.

RSI Value: 19.1

19.1 BLNE Price Action: Shares of Eastside Distilling gained 1.2% to close at $0.75 on Friday.

Zevia Pbc ZVIA

On Feb. 26, Zevia issued FY25 revenue guidance below estimates. “We are pleased to have ended the year on a strong note with a return to top line growth and significant progress towards achieving profitability. We elevated our brand identity, advanced our three strategic growth pillars and continued to lay a strong foundation for growth and profitability over the long term.” said Amy Taylor, President and Chief Executive Officer of Zevia. The company's stock fell around 37% over the past month and has a 52-week low of $0.62.

RSI Value: 27.5

27.5 ZVIA Price Action: Shares of Zevia fell 2.7% to close at $2.17 on Friday.

