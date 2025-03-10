Nothing Launches Phone (3a), (3a) Pro With Flagship Specs Under $500: Shipping Starts March 11, But No Wireless Charging Or IP68 Rating

On March 11, Nothing will begin shipping its new Phone (3a) series, offering premium features under $500—but with a few trade-offs that budget buyers should consider.

What Happened: London-based tech startup Nothing announced the Phone (3a) and Phone (3a) Pro, priced at $379 and $459 respectively last week.

The Phone (3a) went on sale March 4 and ships starting March 11, while the (3a) Pro will be available for purchase March 11 and begins shipping March 25.

Both phones run on the Qualcomm Inc. QCOM Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 processor, with 12 GB of RAM, 256 GB of storage, and 5,000 mAh batteries.

The 6.77-inch AMOLED displays offer up to 3,000 nits peak brightness and adaptive refresh rates from 30 to 120 Hz.

Camera hardware includes a 50-MP main sensor, 8-MP ultrawide, and a telephoto lens—2X optical zoom on the 3a, and 3X on the Pro. The Pro also upgrades the selfie camera to 50 MP.

A standout feature is the new AI-powered Essential Key, which captures screenshots or voice notes and uses the Essential Space app to extract relevant information and tasks.

However, the phones lack wireless charging and IP68 water resistance. With only IP64 certification, they can withstand rain but not submersion.

Why It's Important: The launch of the Phone (3a) series comes as Nothing reportedly seeks to raise at least $100 million in Series C funding to expand operations.

Founded in 2021 by OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei, the company is backed by Google's venture arm and iPod creator Tony Fadell.

Nothing doubled its revenue to over $500 million in 2024 and surpassed $1 billion in lifetime sales, with 7 million units sold across all product categories.

While its top markets are India, Germany, and the U.K., Nothing plans a larger U.S. expansion in 2026.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of Benzinga Neuro and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photo courtesy: Nothing