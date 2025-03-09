Mark Zuckerberg Offered China Full Censorship Control And User Data Access, Says Meta Whistleblower: 'Working Hand In Glove With The Chinese Communist Party'

A former Meta Platforms, Inc. META executive has accused the company and CEO Mark Zuckerberg of going to extraordinary lengths—including enabling censorship and offering data access—to gain a foothold in China.

What Happened: In a whistleblower complaint filed with the SEC in April, Sarah Wynn-Williams, Meta's former global policy director for China, made these allegations.

She stated that the company, formerly Facebook, developed a China-specific censorship system in 2015 and proposed installing a "chief editor" to manage and potentially shut down content during periods of social unrest.

The 78-page whistleblower complaint, reviewed by The Washington Post, claims Meta was prepared to give the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) oversight of all Facebook content in China and store user data locally—making it more accessible to government surveillance.

"One of the top priorities for President Trump is the West winning this [AI] critical race and yet for many years Meta has been working hand in glove with the Chinese Communist Party, briefing them on the latest technological developments and lying about it," stated Wynn-Williams.

In a response to the publication, Meta spokesperson Andy Stone said that the company "ultimately opted not to go through with the ideas we'd explored," and that this was "widely reported beginning a decade ago."

Meta did not immediately respond to Benzinga's request for comments.

Why It's Important: The complaint underscores long-running concerns about Big Tech's willingness to compromise on free expression and privacy in pursuit of market access.

Earlier this year in January, Meta agreed to a $25 million settlement with President Donald Trump over his suspension from Facebook and Instagram. Trump's 2021 lawsuit alleged that Meta and other tech companies engaged in improper censorship.

Since the beginning of the year, Meta has reportedly modified its products and policies in line with Trump’s political stance and directives. Meta’s content moderation updates have also raised concerns among advertisers.

Last month, Zuckerberg visited the White House to discuss how Meta can support and promote American tech leadership overseas.

Price Action: Meta’s stock ended Friday at $625.66, down 0.36%. In after-hours trading, it slipped another 0.23%. Year to date, Meta has gained 4.41%, according to Benzinga Pro data.

