Google Co-Founder Larry Page's New AI Startup Could Change How Humans Make Things Forever: Report

Larry Page, the co-founder of Alphabet Inc. GOOG GOOGL, the holding company for Google, is reportedly building a new AI-powered startup, Dynatomics.

What Happened: Page is working with a small team of engineers on AI-driven technology that can generate highly optimized product designs and have them manufactured in factories, reported TechCrunch, citing The Information.

The stealth startup is being led by Chris Anderson, the former CTO of Page-backed electric airplane company Kittyhawk.

The startup's goal is to streamline product development by leveraging AI to create designs that maximize efficiency, durability, and functionality.

While details remain scarce, Dynatomics is expected to focus on automating and enhancing the manufacturing process across industries.

Why It's Important: Page's initiative follows a growing trend of AI-driven manufacturing innovation. Other startups, such as Orbital Materials and PhysicsX, are already exploring AI applications in material discovery and engineering simulations.

The Google co-founder currently has a net worth of $156 billion, making him the eighth wealthiest person in the world, according to Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

Most of Page’s wealth comes from his stake in Alphabet. He holds Class B and C shares, owning around 6% of the company, based on its 2024 proxy and an April 2022 filing.

