Touchstone Launches TLCI ETF To Capitalize On Global Growth

Touchstone Investments launched the Touchstone International Equity ETF TLCI on March 5. The actively managed fund focuses on large-cap, non-U.S. equity securities aiming for long-term capital appreciation. This launch brings Touchstone’s actively managed ETF tally to 10.

TLCI is Touchstone's third ETF launch in 2025, following the Touchstone Sands Capital U.S. Select Growth ETF TSEL and the Touchstone Sands Capital Emerging Markets Ex-China Growth ETF TEMX.

With growing investor interest in international markets, TLCI provides a high-conviction approach to diversification. Matt Barry, vice president of product management and head of capital markets at Touchstone Investments said, “With interest in international exposure growing, the Touchstone International Equity ETF is ideal for financial professionals and investors looking for a high conviction approach to investing in international markets.”

The fund follows a quality value strategy, targeting companies with strong balance sheets, competitive advantages and consistent high returns. It ensures competitive pricing and tax efficiency by holding 25 to 40 international stocks and depositary receipts.

With a net expense ratio of 0.37% and holdings in companies like AerCap Holdings AER, ASML Holding ASML and BAE Systems, TLCI presents a compelling option for investors seeking strategic international exposure. The fund carries nearly equal weightages for its holding companies, making the distributions well diversifies, thus spreading the risk profile equally.

Portfolio manager TJ Carter of The London Company highlighted its role in diversifying away from U.S. markets while maintaining disciplined active management. Incidentally, the London Company sub-advises the ETF.

