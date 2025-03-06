South Korean Fighter Jet Accidentally Drops 8 Bombs Near Firing Range During US Joint Drill

Seven people were injured when a South Korean KF-16 fighter jet accidentally dropped eight bombs outside a firing range in Pocheon during a live-fire exercise with U.S. forces on Thursday.

The incident comes ahead of scheduled joint drills Mar. 10-20, the first since President Donald Trump‘s return to office.

“Our KF-16 (jet fighter) abnormally dropped 8 shells of MK-82 bombs. It landed outside of firing range,” Korea’s Air Force told the BBC.

This heightened military readiness occurs amid growing concerns over the North Korea-Russia alliance.

