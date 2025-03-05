Discord Reportedly Exploring IPO In 2025, Met Financial Advisors Recently To Explore Going Public

Discord, the popular social chat app favored by gamers, is reportedly in early discussions with investment bankers about a potential initial public offering in 2025.
What Happened: The company, last valued at approximately $15 billion in 2021, has met with financial advisors in recent weeks to explore the possibility of going public, reported the New York Times, citing two people familiar with the matter.
A spokesperson for Discord declined to confirm the reports, stating, "We understand there is a lot of interest around Discord's future plans, but we do not comment on rumors or speculation. Our focus remains on delivering the best possible experience for our users and building a strong, sustainable business."
Why It Matters: Founded in 2015 by Jason Citron and Stanislav Vishnevskiy, Discord has grown into a platform with over 200 million monthly users, offering free text, voice, and video communication.
The company generates revenue through a "freemium" model, selling subscriptions for premium features rather than relying on advertising.
Photo Courtesy: Shutterstock.com
Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of Benzinga Neuro and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.
