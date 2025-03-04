Jeff Bezos Said 'Results Were Horrifying' After Amazon Prime's Free Shipping Introduction But He Went Ahead With It Because Good Decisions Require 'Instinct And Risk-Taking'

Amazon.com, Inc.'s AMZN Prime is today one of the most successful loyalty programs in retail history, but when it first launched, Jeff Bezos and his team faced major concerns about whether the service would work—or even bankrupt the company.

What Happened: In a 2018 interview with David Rubenstein, Bezos reflected on how Amazon Prime started as an idea from a junior software engineer.

Rather than a traditional loyalty program, the initial concept was for an "all-you-can-eat buffet" of fast, free shipping. However, when Amazon's finance team ran the numbers, the outlook was grim.

See Also: Jeff Bezos-Backed Anthropic Pushes For Stronger US AI Safeguards, Saying Autocracies Like China, Russia Could Use AI To Expand Their Power: ‘Some Very Dark Possibilities’

"The results were horrifying," Bezos admitted. "Shipping is expensive, and we were offering unlimited free shipping." The biggest fear? That the heaviest users—the ones who ordered the most—would flock to the service first, making it an unsustainable financial burden.

Despite the risks, Bezos saw potential. "All good decisions require some level of instinct and risk-taking," he said, underscoring how trial and error were central to Amazon's growth.

Subscribe to the Benzinga Tech Trends newsletter to get all the latest tech developments delivered to your inbox.

Why It Matters: Launched in 2005 for $79 per year, the service provided unlimited two-day shipping, redefining consumer expectations and making Amazon the dominant force in e-commerce.

Though risky at first, Bezos's instincts paid off—Prime members spend more and shop more frequently than non-members, helping Amazon surpass a $2 trillion valuation while competitors like eBay stagnated ($31.06 billion).

Since its launch in the U.S., Amazon Prime has grown to serve over 20 countries, amassing a global membership exceeding 200 million, according to Statista.

Last month, Amazon.com reported fourth-quarter net sales of $187.8 billion, marking a 10% increase year-over-year. The figure surpassed Wall Street’s consensus estimate of $187.3 billion.

Year-to-date Amazon stock has declined by 7.46%, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Image via Shutterstock

Check out more of Benzinga's Consumer Tech coverage by following this link.

Read Next:

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of Benzinga Neuro and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.