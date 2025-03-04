This Tevogen Bio Holdings Analyst Begins Coverage On A Bullish Note; Here Are Top 5 Initiations For Tuesday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.

Citigroup analyst Vikram Bagri initiated coverage on Centrus Energy Corp . LEU with a Neutral rating and announced a price target of $104. Centrus Energy shares closed at $84.00 on Monday.

Citigroup analyst Anthony Pettinari initiated coverage on Titan America SA TTAM with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $19. Titan America shares closed at $15.55 on Monday.

D. Boral Capital analyst Jason Kolbert initiated coverage on Tevogen Bio Holdings Inc . TVGN with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $10. Tevogen Bio shares closed at $1.18 on Monday.

B of A Securities analyst Sherif El-Sabbahy initiated coverage on Titan America SA TTAM with a Neutral rating and announced a price target of $16.5. Titan America shares closed at $15.55 on Monday.

Goldman Sachs analyst Jerry Revich initiated coverage on Titan America SA TTAM with a Neutral rating and announced a price target of $19. Titan America shares closed at $15.55 on Monday.

