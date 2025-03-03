Tesla China Wholesale Numbers Are Unimportant, Says Researcher: Here's What Matters More

Tesla China wholesale numbers are unimportant, according to researcher Troy Teslike who tracks Tesla Inc.’s TSLA production and delivery numbers.

What Happened: The China Passenger Car Association (CPCA) releases Tesla China’s wholesale data every month. This includes both the number of vehicles sold within China and those exported to countries including some in Europe.

According to Tesla, this wholesale figure is unimportant as it includes exports.

“If Giga Shanghai exports are low, it doesn't mean sales will be low. Giga Berlin could be supplying more cars,” Teslike said.

Low exports do not necessarily mean sales will be low as the company might have plenty of inventory. Likewise, high export numbers do not mean sales will be high as the cars could remain unsold for months, Teslike said.

As per the researcher, February domestic sales and production numbers, which will be released later this month, matter more.

Exports last month don't tell us much because:



• If exports are zero, it doesn't necessarily mean sales will be low. They might have plenty of inventory.

• If exports are high, it doesn't mean sales will be high. Those cars could sit unsold for months.

• If Giga Shanghai… — Troy Teslike (@TroyTeslike) March 2, 2025

Why It Matters: China is Tesla’s second most important market after the U.S. The company has a gigafactory in Shanghai, which manufactures the company’s Model Y and Model 3 vehicles for sales within the country as well as export.

Tesla sold 63,238 China-made vehicles in January, marking a dip of 11.5% from the corresponding month of 2024. However, Tesla’s retail sales in China were only 33,703 units in January, implying that a significant proportion of its wholesale number is exported.

Tesla sales are not performing well in Europe. According to data from the European Automobile Manufacturers Association (ACEA), only 7,517 new Tesla cars were registered in the EU in January, down from 15,130 in 2023.

Check out more of Benzinga's Future Of Mobility coverage by following this link.

Read Next:

Photo courtesy: Shutterstock