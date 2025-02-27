Elon Musk's Tesla Upgrades Giga Texas: Driverless Cars, Cybercab Preparations, GPU Training Cluster And More

Tesla Inc. TSLA executive Omead Afshar said earlier this week that the EV giant is continuing to upgrade its gigafactory in Texas with infrastructural and technological improvements.

What Happened: “Exciting things continuing at Giga Texas!,” Afshar said in a post on X on Tuesday.

The factory has now been upgraded to produce the company’s refreshed Model Y, Afshar said. A tunnel runs under the highway to reduce travel by a kilometer from the end of the production line to the logistics yard, he said, while adding that driverless cars have started driving from the factory directly to the specific outbound lane where they will be loaded onto a truck for delivery.

Preparation is also underway for the start of Cybercab volume production at the factory starting in 2026, he said.

Afshar is a vice president in charge of sales and manufacturing with senior executives in North America and Europe reporting to him, The Wall Street Journal reported in October. He is one of the few executives with a Tesla-affiliated tag on Elon Musk’s social media platform X.

Exciting things continuing at Giga Texas!



a capacity for >250,00 Model Y's.



– the new Model Y

– Cybertruck's all built at Giga Texas

– a ~50k GPU training cluster, Cortex, that has helped enable V13 of FSD

– a tunnel under the highway reducing travel by 1,000m from from the… https://t.co/vtImO5gjOO pic.twitter.com/gKYzUc5XbS — Omead Afshar (@omead) February 25, 2025

Why It Matters: Giga Texas is Tesla’s global headquarters which covers 2500 acres along the Colorado River with over 10 million square feet of factory floor, offering considerable potential for further expansion.

The plant is the manufacturing hub for both Tesla’s best-selling Model Y SUV as well as its stainless steel Cybertruck. According to Tesla’s last quarterly report, the company can produce over 250,000 Model Ys in a year and over 125,000 Cybertrucks.

Tesla is also incorporated in Texas. The company’s stockholders approved the move last year after company CEO Musk soured on Delaware.

“Texas and Nevada are the best choices for incorporation,” Musk said earlier this month.

Check out more of Benzinga's Future Of Mobility coverage by following this link.

Read Next:

Photo courtesy: Shutterstock