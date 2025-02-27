February 27, 2025 2:38 AM 2 min read

Elon Musk's Tesla Upgrades Giga Texas: Driverless Cars, Cybercab Preparations, GPU Training Cluster And More

by Anan Ashraf Benzinga Editor
Follow
Comments

Tesla Inc. TSLA executive Omead Afshar said earlier this week that the EV giant is continuing to upgrade its gigafactory in Texas with infrastructural and technological improvements.

What Happened: “Exciting things continuing at Giga Texas!,” Afshar said in a post on X on Tuesday.

The factory has now been upgraded to produce the company’s refreshed Model Y, Afshar said. A tunnel runs under the highway to reduce travel by a kilometer from the end of the production line to the logistics yard, he said, while adding that driverless cars have started driving from the factory directly to the specific outbound lane where they will be loaded onto a truck for delivery.

Preparation is also underway for the start of Cybercab volume production at the factory starting in 2026, he said.

Afshar is a vice president in charge of sales and manufacturing with senior executives in North America and Europe reporting to him, The Wall Street Journal reported in October. He is one of the few executives with a Tesla-affiliated tag on Elon Musk’s social media platform X.

Why It Matters: Giga Texas is Tesla’s global headquarters which covers 2500 acres along the Colorado River with over 10 million square feet of factory floor, offering considerable potential for further expansion.

The plant is the manufacturing hub for both Tesla’s best-selling Model Y SUV as well as its stainless steel Cybertruck. According to Tesla’s last quarterly report, the company can produce over 250,000 Model Ys in a year and over 125,000 Cybertrucks.

Tesla is also incorporated in Texas. The company’s stockholders approved the move last year after company CEO Musk soured on Delaware.

“Texas and Nevada are the best choices for incorporation,” Musk said earlier this month.

Check out more of Benzinga's Future Of Mobility coverage by following this link.

Read Next:

Photo courtesy: Shutterstock

TSLA Logo
TSLATesla Inc
$286.62-5.34%
Overview
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In:
NewsTechelectric vehiclesEVsKeyProjmobilityOmead Afshar

Popular Channels

Tools & Features

Partners & Contributors

About Benzinga

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved