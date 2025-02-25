Micron Expands AI Chip Capabilities With Faster, More Efficient DRAM for Next-Gen Devices

On Tuesday, Micron Technology, Inc MU announced it shipped samples of its 1γ (1-gamma), sixth-generation (10nm-class) DRAM node-based DDR5 memory designed for next-generation CPUs to ecosystem partners and select customers.

This 1γ DRAM milestone builds on Micron’s previous 1α (1-alpha) and 1β (1-beta) DRAM node leadership to deliver innovations that will power future computing platforms from the cloud to industrial and consumer applications to Edge AI devices like AI PCs, smartphones, and automobiles.

Micron’s 16Gb DDR5 DRAM will first leverage the 1γ DRAM node and, over time, integrate it across Micron’s memory portfolio.

The 16Gb DDR5 product provides up to a 15% speed increase and over 20% power reduction compared to its predecessor.

Micron’s 1γ node, leveraging EUV lithography, design optimizations, and process innovations, produces more than 30% more bits-per-wafer output than the previous generation.

Micron Technology stock is up over 5% in the last 12 months.

In January, Micron broke ground on a new High-Bandwidth Memory (HBM) advanced packaging facility near its current facilities in Singapore. This facility will be highly automated through AI-based intelligent solutions. Micron’s future expansion plans in Singapore will also support NAND’s long-term manufacturing requirement. Micron’s move coincides with the U.S. sanctions on China, a key market for Micron.

Reportedly, SK Hynix will lead the HBM market in 2024, holding over 52% of the market share, followed by Samsung Electronics SSNLF with 42.4% and Micron with over 5%.

Price Action: MU stock traded lower by 2.16% to $93.35 at the last check on Tuesday.

Photo via Micron Tech