Peter Schiff Questions Michael Saylor-Led Strategy's Leverage Bitcoin Play Amid MSTR Decline: 'Massive Dilution Has Destroyed Shareholder Value'

Influential economist and market commentator Peter Schiff criticized Strategy Inc.’s MSTR debt-fueled Bitcoin BTC/USD purchases on Monday, pointing out the decline in the firm’s share price and the narrowing Net Asset Value premium.

What Happened: Schiff stated on X that despite the company’s co-founder Michael Saylor talking about his leveraged Bitcoin buys generating a yield of 6.9% this year, the stock value has dropped by 6%.

Schiff stated that the “massive dilution” has destroyed shareholder value, causing the premium to its Bitcoin holdings to collapse by 85%.

Today, @saylor bragged about his leveraged Bitcoin buys generating a BTC yield of 6.9% so far in 2025. However, the share price of $MSTR is down 6% in 2025, while massive dilution has destroyed shareholder value, causing the premium to its Bitcoin holdings to collapse by 85%. — Peter Schiff (@PeterSchiff) February 24, 2025

The NAV premium measures the firm's market value to its Bitcoin holdings value. According to the MSTR tracker, the premium was 1.604 as of this writing, or 60%, down from 2.148, or 148%, on Jan. 19.

Typically, a high premium reflects the market’s trust in the company’s Bitcoin investment strategy.

Why It Matters: Strategy’s Bitcoin play has been under scrutiny, with some, like Schiff, questioning its effectiveness.

Last week, he warned that if the company's shares continue to trade at a discount to its Bitcoin holdings, it could lead to a negative Bitcoin yield.

Strategy has spearheaded Bitcoin’s corporate adoption, accumulating a stockpile of 478,740 BTC, worth over $44 billion, according to bitcointreasuries.net. The company announced its latest acquisition of 20,356 BTC for approximately $1.99 billion on Monday.

Price Action: At the time of writing, Bitcoin was exchanging hands at $92,098.54, down 4.18% in the last 24 hours, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Shares of MicroStrategy were down 2.21% in after-hours trading, after closing 5.65% lower at $282.76 during Monday’s trading session.

