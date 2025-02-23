Kanye West Deletes X Posts On Potential Meme Coin, Unfollows Changpeng Zhao — What's He Upto?

Rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, continued to confuse the cryptocurrency community through his erratic social media behavior and mixed signals about his meme coin project.

What happened: The controversial hip-hop artist wrote in an X post, "I need my own blockchain" on Sunday, amid growing speculation about his official cryptocurrency launch.

I need my own blockchain — ye (@kanyewest) February 23, 2025

Ye also reposted several of Changpeng Zhao's posts during the weekend, suggesting that the new meme coin could be based on the BNB Chain BNB/USD.

That one retweet got him to 33.2m followers? wow. 🤔 https://t.co/IXz4eweQcc — CZ 🔶 BNB (@cz_binance) February 22, 2025

But inexplicably, Ye unfollowed Zhao and started following Olaf Carlson-Wee, founder of cryptocurrency investment firm Polychain.

Moreover, all his previous posts, teasing the upcoming launch, were deleted as of this writing.

Ye didn't immediately respond to Benzinga's request for comment.

Why It Matters: Reports emerged earlier this week that Ye would launch a cryptocurrency called YZY, intending to serve as the official currency of his Yeezy brand.

Should the music artist follow this course, it would mean a departure from his recent stance, in which he rejected plans to launch his meme coin and criticized celebrity-backed tokens.

Ye’s controversial opinions have impacted his business. Recently, Shopify removed his online store after he listed products featuring offensive symbols.

Meme coins, launched by influential people, have been a flavor in the ongoing season, headlined by the high-profile launch of Official Trump TRUMP/USD by President Donald Trump. The tokenomics and the wild fluctuations, however, have attracted criticism.

