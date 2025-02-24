Cathie Wood's Ark Invest Makes Amazon Bet in Monday Market Splash

On Monday, Cathie Wood‘s Ark Invest made a significant purchase of Amazon.com Inc. AMZN shares. This acquisition comes as Amazon continues its robust performance in the e-commerce sector, with analysts projecting further growth. The move aligns with recent insights highlighting Amazon’s potential as a leading player in the industry.

The Amazon Trade

Ark Invest’s Ark Fintech Innovation ETF ARKF fund acquired 2,549 shares of Amazon.This purchase is valued at approximately $542,197, reflecting Amazon’s closing price of $212.71 on the same day.

The acquisition comes amid a backdrop of positive analyst sentiment and strategic investments in Amazon. According to a recent report, JPMorgan analyst Doug Anmuth highlighted Amazon as his “Best Idea” for 2025, citing an expected acceleration in U.S. e-commerce growth.

Furthermore, ValueAct Holdings recently invested $119 million in Amazon, reflecting confidence in the company’s strategic direction. This investment aligns with Amazon’s reported fourth-quarter net sales of $187.8 billion, surpassing analyst expectations and marking a 10% year-over-year increase. These developments underscore Amazon’s strong market position and potential for continued growth.

Other Key Trades:

Deere & Co : Ark Invest’s ARKK fund purchased 10,271 shares.

: Ark Invest’s fund purchased 10,271 shares. Iridium Communications Inc : ARKK fund acquired 108,803 shares,

: fund acquired 108,803 shares, Datadog Inc: ARKW fund bought 15,597 shares.

