February 24, 2025 9:05 PM 1 min read

Cathie Wood's Ark Invest Makes Amazon Bet in Monday Market Splash

by Shivdeep Dhaliwal Benzinga Editor
Follow
Comments

On Monday, Cathie Wood‘s Ark Invest made a significant purchase of Amazon.com Inc. AMZN shares. This acquisition comes as Amazon continues its robust performance in the e-commerce sector, with analysts projecting further growth. The move aligns with recent insights highlighting Amazon’s potential as a leading player in the industry.

The Amazon Trade 

Ark Invest’s Ark Fintech Innovation ETF ARKF fund acquired 2,549 shares of Amazon.This purchase is valued at approximately $542,197, reflecting Amazon’s closing price of $212.71 on the same day.

The acquisition comes amid a backdrop of positive analyst sentiment and strategic investments in Amazon. According to a recent report, JPMorgan analyst Doug Anmuth highlighted Amazon as his “Best Idea” for 2025, citing an expected acceleration in U.S. e-commerce growth.

Furthermore, ValueAct Holdings recently invested $119 million in Amazon, reflecting confidence in the company’s strategic direction. This investment aligns with Amazon’s reported fourth-quarter net sales of $187.8 billion, surpassing analyst expectations and marking a 10% year-over-year increase. These developments underscore Amazon’s strong market position and potential for continued growth.

Other Key Trades:

  • Deere & Co: Ark Invest’s ARKK fund purchased 10,271 shares.
  • Iridium Communications IncARKK fund acquired 108,803 shares,
  • Datadog Inc: ARKW fund bought 15,597 shares.

Image via Shutterstock

Read Next:

This story was generated using Benzinga Neuro and edited by Shivdeep Dhaliwal

AMZN Logo
AMZNAmazon.com Inc
$212.40-1.93%
Overview
ARKF Logo
ARKFARK Fintech Innovation ETF
$39.29-2.02%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In:
EquitiesNewsMarketsETFsAmazonAmazon.comARK InvestArk Invest ManagementCathie WoodShivdeep Dhaliwal

Popular Channels

Tools & Features

Partners & Contributors

About Benzinga

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved