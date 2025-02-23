Apple's iPhone 16E Launch, US Investment Pledge, Potential Price Hikes, And More: This Week In Appleveres

It was an eventful week for tech giant Apple Inc. AAPL, with the company making headlines for a variety of reasons. From the launch of a new budget-friendly iPhone to a significant investment pledge in the United States, Apple was in the spotlight. Here’s a recap of the top stories.

Apple Unveils Budget-Friendly iPhone 16e

Apple kicked off the week with the announcement of the iPhone 16e, a new affordable offering that replaces the third-generation iPhone SE. The announcement was made by Apple CEO Tim Cook in a video posted by the company. The new iPhone comes with several improvements over its predecessor.

Apple Pledges Significant US Investment

In a meeting with President Donald Trump, Tim Cook reportedly pledged a significant investment in the United States and a shift in manufacturing from Mexico to the U.S. This announcement was made by Trump during a meeting with governors.

New iPhone Expected to Boost Apple’s Revenue

Gene Munster of Deepwater Management predicts that the newly launched iPhone 16e will drive a revenue boost for Apple in FY25. Munster shared his insights on Apple's latest offering, highlighting three key takeaways from the new model.

Apple May Increase iPhone Prices

In response to tariffs imposed by the Trump administration, analysts at the Bank of America suggest that Apple might have to raise iPhone prices by 9%. The tech titan may need to revise its pricing strategy to compensate for the costs related to the tariffs.

Wireless Reverse Charging Feature for iPhone 17 Pro

Apple is reportedly testing a wireless reverse charging feature for its upcoming iPhone 17 Pro models. This feature would allow the smartphone to power other devices. The news was reported by a Weibo-based Chinese leaker.

