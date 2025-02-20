Trump's Federal Workforce Downsizing Plan Gets Green Light From Judge, Appeal By Unions Dismissed

On Thursday, a federal judge turned down an appeal by several government employee unions seeking to halt the Trump administration’s plans to significantly downsize the federal workforce. as reported by The Hill.

What Happened: U.S. District Judge Christopher Cooper ruled that the unions should bring their challenge to the Federal Labor Relations Authority, the body that oversees labor relations within the bureaucracy, instead of a federal district court, reported The Hill.

This marks another victory for Trump’s Justice Department, which is currently defending against numerous lawsuits challenging various executive actions of the president, including efforts to cut spending and restructure government agencies.

The lawsuit, brought forward by the National Treasury Employees Union (NTEU), the National Federation of Federal Employees, the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers, the International Federation of Professional & Technical Engineers and United Auto Workers, contested firings of probationary employees, the administration’s ambitions for additional mass firings, known as a reduction in force, and its offer for the majority of federal employees to accept a buyout.

Cooper refrained from expressing an opinion on the matters at hand but determined that the unions had pursued their case in an improper venue. He noted that while a district court review might offer a faster resolution, the NTEU had not explained why it couldn’t seek recourse through the FLRA on behalf of a group of plaintiffs. Additionally, he pointed out that the union acknowledged it would request other agencies to adhere to a favorable administrative judge’s decision.

Why It Matters: This favorable ruling follows a series of legal setbacks for the Trump administration’s workforce reduction plans. Earlier this month, a judge temporarily blocked Trump’s plan to place 2,200 U.S. Agency for International Development employees on paid leave.

Additionally, the administration’s buyout plan for federal employees was halted by a federal judge just hours before the acceptance deadline.

