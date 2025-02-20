Pool Corp Q4: Earnings Beat, Revenues Dip, Soft FY25 Outlook & More

Pool Corporation POOL shares are trading higher on Thursday.

The company reported fourth-quarter adjusted earnings per share of 97 cents, beating the street view of 90 cents.

Quarterly sales of $987.48 million (down 2% year over year) outpaced the analyst consensus estimate of 963.036 million.

Gross profit decreased 1% to $290.2 million, while gross margin increased 10 basis points to 29.4% compared to 29.3% in the year-ago period.

Operating income in the fourth quarter decreased 24% to $60.7 million, while operating margin decreased 180 basis points.

“This year we enhanced our POOL360 digital ecosystem with technology rollouts and expanded our digital marketing programs, leading to increased sales of our private-label chemical products,” said Peter D. Arvan, president and CEO.

The company exited the quarter with cash and equivalents worth $77.862 million.

“We ended the year with strong operating cash flows of $659.2 million and are proud to have returned $483.4 million to our shareholders through dividends and share repurchases,” Arvan added.

Long-term debt (net) at the end of the quarter contracted to $900.883 million from $1.015 billion a year ago.

Outlook: Pool Corp expects earnings for 2025 to be $11.08 – $11.58 per share versus $11.90 estimate, including an estimated $0.08 favorable impact from ASU 2016-09.

Pool Corp estimated that it has approximately $3.2 million in unrealized tax benefits related to stock options that will expire and restricted stock awards that will vest in the first quarter of 2025.

Price Action: POOL shares are trading higher by 2.35% to $348.88 at last check Thursday.

