Tesla To Pilot Virtual Queue System At Select Superchargers In Q2: 'Wider Rollout This Year If Feedback Is Positive'

EV giant Tesla Inc. TSLA said on Wednesday that it will start a virtual queuing system at select supercharger sites in the second quarter, which will help alleviate confusion and reduce wait time.

What Happened: “Virtual queuing pilots starting in Q2 at select sites,” the company said in a post on X. The company was responding to a video of people arguing at a supercharger station about who was next in line.

If feedback is positive on virtual queuing pilots, the system will be rolled out on a wider basis, the company said.

“We also continue to expand the network 20%+ year-over-year, closely tracking site-level demand,” the company said.

Virtual queuing pilots starting in Q2 at select sites. Goal is a net customer experience improvement for the ~1% cases of a wait time. Wider rollout this year if feedback is positive. We also continue to expand the network 20%+ year-over-year, closely tracking site-level demand. — Tesla Charging (@TeslaCharging) February 19, 2025

Why It Matters: Tesla had 54,892 supercharger connectors around the globe as of the end of 2023. By the end of 2024, this rose by 19% to 65,495 connectors.

With Tesla itself adding more EVs on the road and opening the supercharging network to EV drivers from rival automakers including Ford and Rivian in North America, demand for charging infrastructure is on a steady rise.

Earlier this month, Tesla executive Max de Zegher said that the company is working to keep up with demand and is looking to add 500-1000 supercharger stalls each month in North America alone.

Last week, Benzinga also reported that Tesla is attempting different measures to prevent the cutting of its supercharger cables at locations across the U.S. by introducing dye bombs and carvings on the cable.

Check out more of Benzinga’s Future Of Mobility coverage by following this link.

Read Next:

Photo courtesy: Tesla