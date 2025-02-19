Carvana Gears Up For Q4 Print; Here Are The Recent Forecast Changes From Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts

Carvana Co. CVNA will release its fourth-quarter financial results, after the closing bell, on Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2025.

Analysts expect the Tempe, Arizona-based company to report quarterly earnings at 29 cents per share, compared to a year-ago loss of $1.00 per share. Carvana projects quarterly revenue of $3.31 billion, compared to $2.42 billion a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

The company has beaten analyst estimates for revenue in three straight quarters and five of the last 10 quarters overall.

Carvana shares fell 0.3% to close at $284.53 on Tuesday.

Let's have a look at how Benzinga's most-accurate analysts have rated the company in the recent period.

Wedbush analyst Seth Basham reiterated a Neutral rating with a price target of $250 on Feb. 6, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 74%.

Stephens & Co. analyst Jeff Lick reiterated an Overweight rating with a price target of $300 on Feb. 6, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 74%.

JP Morgan analyst Rajat Gupta maintained an Overweight rating and raised the price target from $300 to $350 on Jan. 31, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 77%.

Citigroup analyst Ronald Josey upgraded the stock from Neutral to Buy and raised the price target from $195 to $277 on Jan. 8, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 78%.

RBC Capital analyst Brad Erickson upgraded the stock from Sector Perform to Outperform and boosted the price target from $270 to $280 on Jan. 7, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 74%.

