Zoetis Avian Influenza Vaccine Secures Conditional Approval In US For Use In Chickens

On Friday, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Center for Veterinary Biologics (CVB) issued Zoetis Inc ZTS a conditional license for its Avian Influenza Vaccine, H5N2 Subtype, Killed Virus. The vaccine is labeled for use in chickens.

The conditional license was granted on the demonstration of safety, purity, and reasonable expectation of efficacy based on serology data.

Zoetis is committed to supporting poultry producers with scientific solutions for Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI).

The decision to vaccinate commercial poultry flocks against HPAI rests solely with national regulatory authorities in partnership with the poultry industry.

According to the USDA’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service, more than 150 million birds in the U.S. have been affected by HPAI since February 2022, including backyard and commercial flocks.

Conditional licenses may be renewed at the discretion of the CVB.

In 2016, the company received a conditional license for its H5N1 vaccine and a contract award for the USDA’s National Veterinary Stockpile; this vaccine was first used by the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service in 2023 to help protect California condors.

Zoetis also holds a USDA license for POULVAC FLUFEND i AI H5N3 RG, which has been available in smaller markets outside the U.S. and was used to help protect endangered birds in New Zealand in 2024.

Last week, Zoetis reported a fourth-quarter 2024 adjusted EPS of $1.40, up from $1.24 a year ago, beating the consensus of $1.34.

Zoetis expects full-year 2025 revenues of $9.225 billion—$9.375 billion (operational growth of 2%- 4%; organic operational growth of 6% to 8%) versus the consensus of $9.574 billion.

Price Action: ZTS stock is down 0.99% at $155.96 at the last check on Tuesday.

