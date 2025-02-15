Steve Jobs-Signed Rare Apple Business Card Goes Up For Auction, Bids Touch $75,000

A rare business card signed by late Apple Inc. co-founder Steve Jobs is drawing significant attention at an ongoing auction.

What Happened: This unique piece of memorabilia, dating back to 1983, features Jobs’s signature alongside the iconic Apple rainbow logo.

The auction house RR Auction has authenticated the card, despite some minor imperfections.

Known for his selective nature regarding signing memorabilia, Jobs’s autographed items are highly coveted among collectors. Out of 15 Jobs business cards auctioned so far by the firm, only four are from this era, with just one bearing his signature.

The auction, which is set to conclude on Feb. 20, has already seen bids for the card soar to $75,000, with the next bid anticipated at $82,500.

In addition to the Jobs card, RR Auction is also offering a replica SpaceX helmet signed by Elon Musk, currently bid at $2,338. Both items are generating considerable interest from collectors and enthusiasts.

Subscribe to the Benzinga Tech Trends newsletter to get all the latest tech developments delivered to your inbox.

Why It Matters: The auction of this rare Jobs-signed business card underscores the enduring legacy of the late Apple co-founder.

Jobs’s influence on technology and culture remains significant, even over a decade after his passing.

Jobs’s meticulous nature and quest for perfection were evident in both his professional and personal life.

His love for the Porsche 911, for instance, was legendary, as he would swap his car every six months to avoid having a license plate.

This attention to detail extended to his business endeavors, such as when he scrambled to hide his wealth from potential investor Ross Perot during a crucial meeting for his company NeXT.

Furthermore, Jobs’s approach to building successful teams was inspired by the dynamics of The Beatles, emphasizing how synergy among talented individuals can lead to groundbreaking results. This philosophy was central to his leadership style and contributed to the innovative culture at Apple.

Check out more of Benzinga’s Consumer Tech coverage by following this link.

Read Next:

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photo courtesy: Shutterstock