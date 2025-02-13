These Analysts Increase Their Forecasts On HubSpot Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

HubSpot, Inc. HUBS reported stronger-than-expected results for its fourth quarter on Wednesday.

HubSpot reported quarterly earnings of $2.32 per share, beating the $2.19 analysts consensus estimate. Quarterly revenue came in at $703.17 million, beating the $673.32 million consensus estimate.

"We had a solid finish to 2024, highlighting our leadership as a platform company", said Yamini Rangan, CEO of HubSpot. "2024 was a transformative year for HubSpot as we reimagined our product, our platform, and company with AI. I'm excited by the progress we've made in embedding AI across our hubs and the value it's driving for customers."

The company said it sees first-quarter revenue of between $697 million and $699 million, versus the $705.71 million estimate, and EPS of between $1.74 and $1.76, versus the $2.00 estimate

HubSpot shares gained 0.1% to close at $785.50 on Wednesday.

These analysts made changes to their price targets on HubSpot following earnings announcement.

Oppenheimer analyst Ken Wong maintained HubSpot with an Outperform and raised the price target from $850 to $900.

Piper Sandler analyst Brent Bracelin maintained HubSpot with a Neutral and raised the price target from $640 to $808.

Canaccord Genuity analyst David Hynes maintained the stock with a Buy and raised the price target from $710 to $900.

Morgan Stanley analyst Keith Weiss maintained HubSpot with an Overweight and boosted the price target from $835 to $898.

Barclays analyst Ryan Macwilliams maintained the stock with an Equal-Weight and raised the price target from $725 to $815.

Needham analyst Joshua Reilly maintained HubSpot with a Buy and raised the price target from $730 to $900.

Truist Securities analyst Terry Tillman reiterated the stock with a Buy and raised the price target from $750 to $900.

