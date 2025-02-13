Zebra Technologies Gears Up For Q4 Print; Here Are The Recent Forecast Changes From Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts

Zebra Technologies Corporation ZBRA will release its fourth-quarter financial results, before the opening bell, on Thursday, Feb. 13, 2025.

Analysts expect the Lincolnshire, Illinois-based company to report quarterly earnings at $3.94 per share, up from $1.71 per share in the year-ago period. Zebra Technologies projects quarterly revenue of $1.32 billion, compared to $1.01 billion a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On Jan. 7, Zebra Technologies announced plans to acquire Photoneo, a leading developer and manufacturer of 3D machine vision solutions.

Zebra Technologies shares fell 0.4% to close at $352.92 on Wednesday.

Truist Securities analyst Jamie Cook maintained a Hold rating and raised the price target from $408 to $409 on Jan. 16, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 70%.

Morgan Stanley analyst Meta Marshall maintained an Equal-Weight rating and increased the price target from $400 to $427 on Dec. 17, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 76%.

Barclays analyst Tim Long maintained an Equal-Weight rating and raised the price target from $347 to $407 on Oct. 31, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 74%.

TD Cowen analyst Joseph Giordano maintained a Buy rating and increased the price target from $380 to $425 on Oct. 30, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 66%.

Baird analyst Richard Eastman maintained an Outperform rating and boosted the price target from $380 to $415 on Oct. 30, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 78%.

