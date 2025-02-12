Google I/O 2025 Officially Set For May — Here's What To Expect, From AI Breakthroughs To The Future Of Android And Pixel 9a

On Tuesday, Alphabet Inc.'s GOOG GOOGL Google confirmed that its annual developer conference, Google I/O 2025, will take place on May 20-21 at the Shoreline Amphitheater in Mountain View, California.

What Happened: As one of the most anticipated tech events of the year, Google I/O brings together developers, engineers, and tech enthusiasts.

The company will use the event to showcase major advancements in artificial intelligence, Android, and cloud computing.

The first day, May 20, will begin with the highly anticipated Google Keynote, followed by the Developer Keynote. The rest of the day will feature product demos, Q&A sessions, and networking events, including a developer block party.

The second day, May 21, will continue with in-depth technical sessions and more opportunities for attendees to engage with Google engineers.

Registration for the free event is now open, and for those unable to attend in person, the keynotes will be streamed live on YouTube.

What To Expect: Google I/O has traditionally been the stage for unveiling major software updates, including new versions of Android and advancements in Google's AI initiatives. Last year, the company introduced Gemini Live and showcased multiple AI-driven features.

This year, AI is expected to take center stage once again. Google could announce new updates for Gemini AI, unveil Android 16, and improvements to Google Search, Assistant, and Workspace.

There is also speculation about whether Google will unveil the Pixel 9a at the event. In past years, Google introduced its Pixel “a” series at I/O, but last year, it broke tradition by revealing the Pixel 8a through a marketing campaign instead.

